Judith Rose Ferlauto Purcell of Bedminster, Pennsylvania, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Doylestown Hospital at the age of 72.
Judy was born in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania in 1947 to Robert and Belle Ferlauto.
Judy attended Villanova University as a nursing student and then moved to Puerto Rico, where she co-owned and managed her family's Italian restaurant. Upon moving back to her family's farm in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, she worked in the restaurant industry and assisted her father with his pharmaceutical consulting business while finishing her Bachelor's degree in Social Work from Temple University. There, she graduated as valedictorian and was the recipient of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Award. Judy then worked as a juvenile probation officer and later as a substitute teacher and school tutor. She served on the Bedminster Elementary PTG, where she was a passionate advocate for children, and was a political activist, often hosting campaign events at her home. While living in Pennsylvania, she cared for the family property, beautifying and maintaining it and managing tenants.
Judy was a gourmet cook, a consummate host, an avid equestrian, and an accomplished gardener. Much to the chagrin of her family, she was also a Dallas Cowboys fan. Judy cooked elaborate meals and one of her joys was meal planning. Guests raved about her dinners, which fed everyone for many days afterwards. In the spring and summer, she adorned the farm with flowers and plantings, around which she enjoyed walking her dogs over the years. Judy was playful, beautiful, vivacious, creative, and funny, and had a generous, loving heart. She was a devoted mom, wife, and "Boba" to her granddaughters. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Belle Ferlauto, and her brothers, Robert Ferlauto, Jr. and Stephen Ferlauto.
She is survived by her husband, William Purcell; daughter, Jenny Fujita (Troy Tressler); son, Collin Purcell; brothers, David and John Ferlauto (Kelly); granddaughters, La'akea and Pi'ikea Fujita; niece, Amy Ferlauto and her daughter Isabel; and her dear childhood friends, Suzie Mensching and Judi Eberle.
A private memorial service will be held at Blooming Glen Mennonite Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PBS WHYY https://us.netdonor.net/page/12775/donate or to Bucks County SPCA www.bcspca.org/support/donate-online.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 7, 2020.