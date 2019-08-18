|
Judith "Judy" Salaba of Doylestown, Pa. died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, due to injuries suffered from an unfortunate accident.
Judy was the loving daughter of the late Joseph and Anita Chentnik of Gary, Ind., the loving wife for 54 years to David Salaba of Doylestown, Pa., the loving mother of Lisa Atkinson of Flemington, N.J. and Dawn Murphy of Pottstown, Pa., and the proud grandmother "Grammy" of Lauren, Elizabeth, and Connor Atkinson. She was sister of the late Joseph Chentnik, the late Dorothy Kozma, the late Patricia Krampein, and the late Jerry Chentnik, and sister-in-law of Nancy Salaba of Wichita, Kan.
Judy was a graduate of the University of Illinois School of Pharmacy and spent most of her career working in the pharmaceutical industry, where she worked for Merck, Sharp & Dohme in both sales and marketing. In addition, she was Director of Marketing, Consumer Brands at American Home Products (Wyeth), and president of Professional Detailing, Inc. She finished her working career as a pharmacist for CVS.
Judy was an avid horse lover who enjoyed riding for over 40 years. She also enjoyed cooking for her friends and family and making wine with her husband, Dave.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Doylestown, Pa. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be at The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Judy's memory to Catholic Charities.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 18, 2019