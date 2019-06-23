|
Judith (Zacharias) Maneval of Doylestown, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was 78 years old.
Born and raised in Hanover Pa., she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Education from Susquehanna University in 1963. It was here as a freshman student that Judy met her husband of 56 years, Vance M. Maneval.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Grace Zacharias; her parents in-law, Franklin and Ruth Maneval; her brother-in-law, Wayne Stephenson; and nephew, Mark Stephenson.
Judy worked the majority of her career in the financial planning industry, initially with Marshall Financial Group in Doylestown and later for Wells Fargo Securities. In 2013, Judy was honored by then Mayor Libby White for eight years of dedicated volunteer service for her work with Doylestown Clean and Green, an organization she co-founded in 2005.
Judy loved walking the streets of town and was seen by many as she strolled throughout the borough, stopping to chat with acquaintances and checking in with friends. She was fiercely independent, strong-willed, a champion of women's rights, and loved her family wholeheartedly. She will be remembered for her Christmas morning blueberry muffins and endless chocolate chip cookies as much as for her generous spirit and fortitude.
Judy was an amazing woman, mother, wife, sister, daughter, community member and friend who touched the lives around her with her humanity, laughter and love; she will be dearly missed.
In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Michelle "Shelley" Fisher and Paul D. Fisher of Barrington, Ill.; her son, David Maneval and daughter-in-law, Andrea (Fogel) Maneval, of Spring City, Pa.; and five grandchildren, Olivia and Cole Fisher and Ryan, Sophia and Mikayla Maneval. Judy is also survived by her siblings, James, Carol, Suzanne, Luca and William, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judy's name may be made to: Bucks County S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
