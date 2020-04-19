|
|
Judy L. Towsey, of New Britain, Pa. passed away at her residence on April 14, 2020. She was 73.
Born in Latrope, Pa. to the late Joseph Glenn and Lillian May (Sechler) Fleming, Judy lived in Blairsville, Pa. before moving to New Britain nearly 44 years ago.
Judy was a graduate of Clarion University where she held a Bachelors and Master's Degree in Elementary Education and Chestnut Hill College where she held a Master's Degree in Psycology. She worked as a registered psycologist for over ten years. Judy was a proud member of the Lenape Valley Presbyterian Church in New Britain.
She was the beloved wife of James Towsey; devoted mother of David Towsey (Jennifer) and Dana Towsey (Stew Ellington); cherished sister of Glenda Pelle (Joseph), Carol Nakles (Bill Haley), James Fleming (George Demco), Thomas Fleming, and Joann Pauncic (John); loving grandmother of Brian and Elizabeth Towsey, and Felix Ellington; and caring aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Cremation services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Send condolences to the website below.
Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 19, 2020