Julia A. Jaeger
Julia A. Jaeger, formerly of Perkasie, Pa., passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Lutheran Community at Telford, Telford, Pa. She was 92.

She was the wife of 72 years of the late Lloyd B. Jaeger until his passing on September 15, 2018.

Born in Clairton, Pa., she was the youngest of seven children of the late John and Mary (Pawlik) Ignaczak.

Mrs. Jaeger worked as a secretary for the County of Bucks at Neshaminy Manor, Warrington, Pa., for over 20 years until retiring.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hilltown, PA.



An active member of the Pennridge Community Center, Perkasie, PA, Mrs. Jaeger loved knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, and oil painting. An avid reader, she especially enjoyed listening to audio books, traveling and flowers.



She is survived by two sons, Richard L. Jaeger, of Raymond, NH, and David L. Jaeger and his wife Diane, of Telford, PA; a granddaughter, Joanna Jaeger and her husband Michael Meisner; and three great-grandchildren, Adrian Jaeger, Isabella Meisner and Abigail Meisner. She was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.

Graveside Services with interment in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hilltown, PA, will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P. O. Box 31, Hilltown, PA 18927.

Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa.

www.suessfuneralhome.net

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
