June Arlene Titus of Warminster passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 in Majestic Oaks Nursing Home. She was 97.
She was born Jan. 10, 1923 in Luzerne, Pa. to Robert and Nelly Carr. She married the love of her life, Elmer George Titus, who preceded her in death in 1960.
June loved her family more than anything. She always looked forward to seeing her two grandchildren, Lauren and Lyndsey, and her three great grandsons, William, Cameron and Nalin. June also was a wonderful role model and loving mother to her only child, George and his wife, Ann.
She was an extremely hard worker, holding many jobs in her lifetime and working until her mid-80s in the cafeteria at the Upper Moreland High School.
June is survived by her son, George Titus and his wife, Ann, of Hatboro; granddaughters, Lauren de Silva, her husband, Dhammika and son, Nalin of Timonium, Md. and Lyndsey Witmer and her husband, William and sons, Cameron and William of Coopersburg, Pa.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Majestic Oaks Nursing Home for their kindness and loving care that June received during her stay.
Funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
