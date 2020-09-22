1/
June E. Vargo
June E. Vargo of West Rockhill Township, Pa. passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Township. She was 82.

She was the wife of the late David J. Vargo Sr., who died April 14, 2014, and the late James R. Koenig, who died March 19, 1979.

Born in Avoca, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Hattie Mae (Felker) Miner.

Mrs. Vargo was employed by Aline Components, Inc., Towamencin Township, Pa., for 31 years until retiring in 2018. She also worked concurrently part- time as a waitress for the Nase-Kraft American Legion Post No. 255, Sellersville, Pa., for 26 years until retiring there in 2013.

A former member of St. Stephen's United Church of Christ, Perkasie, Pa., she was a longtime member and Past President of the Nase-Kraft American Legion Post No. 255 Ladies Auxiliary.

Mrs. Vargo enjoyed crocheting as well as watching game shows and Hallmark Channel movies in her free time. She also loved playing bingo at the Sellersville Fire House.

She is survived by seven children, Cheryl A. Tarantino of Green Lane, Pa., Doreen E. Bruno of Hatfield, Pa., Christine M. Waskiewicz of Albrightsville, Pa., Douglas W. Koenig and his wife, Donna, of Quakertown, Pa., Dorothy E. Hogan and her husband, Edward, of Albrightsville, Craig A. Koenig of Sellersville, and Juneann E. Arnold and her husband, Steven, of Mountain View, Mo.; 25 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Miner of Green Lane; and two sisters, Doris Moyer of Royersford, Pa. and Bobbi Hedrick of Souderton, Pa.

In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James R. Koenig Jr., in 1978; two grandchildren, Kelli M. Bruno and Shawn Gugger; a great-great-grandchild, Asher James Morris; and four brothers, Maturon, Herbert, Cecil and Ronald Miner.

Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral services to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday evening, or from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning, at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Spinnerstown, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, 60 Reservoir Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951.

Bernard Suess Funeral Home,

Perkasie

www.suessfuneralhome.net

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 22, 2020.
