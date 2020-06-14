June Fay Wesley-Frantz
June Fay Wesley-Frantz passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her beloved home of 58 years in Furlong. She was 81.

Born in Greenville, Miss., she grew up on a farm surrounded by animals, which began her life-long love for any type of creature. She met her future husband, James "Jim" Robert Frantz while he was stationed with the Air Force in Greenville. Soon after marrying, they moved back to Jim's hometown of Doylestown.

June raised three children and helped Jim with his business, Frantz Antenna Service. She worked part-time positions in retail and eventually took on a management position at Center Square Towers in Doylestown.

Her loves in life were children, animals, flowers, and cooking. She spent her last days watching wildlife shows and cooking shows, and as she would say, "you can never eat enough popsicles." Her smiles at the end of her life came easily when she was with one of her great-grandsons, Rhett and Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Benjamin Wesley, her mother, Thelma Idell Tidmore-Wesley; her sister, Sybil Patricia Wesley-Cleveland, her son, James Robert Frantz Jr. who passed away in 2018, and her husband, Jim, who passed away in December 2019.

She is survived by her sister, Tyan Wesley-Carter; and her daughters, Julianne Fay Flack and Jeanise Lynn Dimitri. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Clint Flack and his wife, Jessica, Shantel Keefrider and her husband, Brian, and Colton Dimitri; and her great-grandsons, Rhett Keefrider and Lincoln Flack.

The family will be have a private celebration of her life this summer.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shantel Keefrider, 7 Schiavone Drive, Ambler, PA 19002 for her great-grandson Rhett's fight of pediatric stroke and epilepsy.

Send condolences to the funeral home's Web site below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 14, 2020.
