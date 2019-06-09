Home

POWERED BY

Services
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Resources
More Obituaries for June Hilker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June M. Hilker


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June M. Hilker Obituary
June M. Hilker of Richlandtown, Pa. died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center. She was 82.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, June was the daughter of the late William Couch and the late Anna (Deemer) Colton.

She retired from Walmart in Quakertown. Prior to that she did private home cleaning.

She enjoyed playing BINGO.

June is survived by her three children, Karen A. Rooney of Richlandtown, Stephen A. Hilker of Macungie, and Greta L. Krause (Kevin) of Quakertown; five grandchildren, Randi, Tammy, Bradley, Kyle, and Cody; four great grandchildren, Raeann, Gage, Shane, and Hailey; a step brother, Robert Deemer of Bensalem; and a step sister, Jean LaGrasso of Amherst, N.Y.

She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Dennis Maugle and Edward Rooney; a brother, Robert Couch; a sister, Gloria Stafford; a step brother, Edward Deemer; and a step sister, Violet Deemer. She was also preceded in death by her ex-husband and friend, Albert W. Hilker.

A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.

C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.,

Quakertown

www.crstrunk.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now