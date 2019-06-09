|
|
June M. Hilker of Richlandtown, Pa. died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center. She was 82.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, June was the daughter of the late William Couch and the late Anna (Deemer) Colton.
She retired from Walmart in Quakertown. Prior to that she did private home cleaning.
She enjoyed playing BINGO.
June is survived by her three children, Karen A. Rooney of Richlandtown, Stephen A. Hilker of Macungie, and Greta L. Krause (Kevin) of Quakertown; five grandchildren, Randi, Tammy, Bradley, Kyle, and Cody; four great grandchildren, Raeann, Gage, Shane, and Hailey; a step brother, Robert Deemer of Bensalem; and a step sister, Jean LaGrasso of Amherst, N.Y.
She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Dennis Maugle and Edward Rooney; a brother, Robert Couch; a sister, Gloria Stafford; a step brother, Edward Deemer; and a step sister, Violet Deemer. She was also preceded in death by her ex-husband and friend, Albert W. Hilker.
A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.
C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.,
Quakertown
www.crstrunk.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 9, 2019