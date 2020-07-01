June Williams McManus of Montgomeryville passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She was 92.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, George D. McManus.
She is survived by her children, Susan Sankowski (Stephen), Barbara McManus (Richard Rusche) and John McManus. She was the proud grandmother of Keri Sankowski (Andrew DeMarco) and Amy Sankowski.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., June enjoyed growing up in the city with her six siblings. She was the first member of her family to graduate from high school.
June spent her early career in the insurance industry and became a housewife in 1955. She loved to travel and the highlight of every year was time spent in Ocean City, N.J. with family and friends.
June lived in many places including Minneapolis, Minn., Des Moines, Iowa, Grosse Pointe, Mich. and Westlake Village, Calif.
June's graveside service and interment will be held privately for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in June's name to City of Hope at cityofhope.org.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home,
Chalfont
www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 1, 2020.