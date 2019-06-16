|
Justin Allen Grimes of Philadelphia, Pa., formerly of Quakertown, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his residence. He was 28.
He was the son of Jerry L. Heebner Sr. and Dena M. (Grimes) Heebner.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 102 N. Hellertown Ave., Quakertown, PA 18951, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m.
Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, Souderton
www.andersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 16, 2019