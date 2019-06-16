Home

Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
130 East Broad Street
Souderton, PA 18964
(215) 723-2300
Justin Grimes
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
102 N. Hellertown Ave.
Quakertown, PA
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
102 N. Hellertown Ave.
Quakertown, PA
Justin Allen Grimes


Justin Allen Grimes Obituary
Justin Allen Grimes of Philadelphia, Pa., formerly of Quakertown, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his residence. He was 28.

He was the son of Jerry L. Heebner Sr. and Dena M. (Grimes) Heebner.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 102 N. Hellertown Ave., Quakertown, PA 18951, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m.

Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, Souderton

www.andersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 16, 2019
