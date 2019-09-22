|
Justin Craig Smith of Pennsburg, Pa. lost his battle with depression on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. He was 42.
He graduated from Souderton High School in 1995 and went on to work in the trades.
In 2007, he started his own remodeling company, JCS Construction, which he ran with honor and attention to detail.
Justin had a charisma that was contagious and people loved to be around his huge personality. His charm was not limited to people, as animals adored him as well and he could often be found curled up with his dogs after a long day.
He loved fishing, snowmobiling and music. Justin loved to entertain friends and family and just spend time outside by a campfire listening to music, telling stories and laughing.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Staci Smith of Pennsburg, and their three children, Aiden, Julia, and Collin, as well as his parents, John and Eileen Smith, and two sisters, Erin Constanzer and Gwen Martin.
We will be honoring his memory at Green Lane Fire Company privately, celebrating his life and all we loved about him.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either the ACCT Philly to support his passion for rescue dogs, or to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 22, 2019