|
|
Karen Heilman Muth of Huntingdon Valley passed into the spiritual world on Sunday, April 19, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer at the age of 54. She will be missed beyond words.
Karen was born Dec. 14, 1965 in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was the daughter of Dr. Marlin Stephen Heilman and the late Drusilla Carswell Heilman of Sarver, Pa.
She is survived by her son, Hayden Zane Muth of Huntingdon Valley; her father, Dr. Marlin Stephen Heilman; her brothers, Philip (Mely) of Tucson, Ariz., Carl (Carolyn) of Wayland, Mass., and Stephen (Alison) of Charleston, S.C.; and her sister, Glenda Wulfsohn (Bradley) of Northbrook, Ill. She was the beloved aunt to 12 adoring nephews and nieces, and is also survived by her former husband, Tripp Muth of Kempton, Pa., with whom she remained close friends.
Karen attended Sewickley Academy in Pittsburgh before graduating from The Academy of the New Church in Bryn Athyn, Pa. She earned a degree in English Literature from Colby College in Maine. She was artistically gifted, earning her certification from The Gemological Institute of America. She created beautiful and cherished jewelry. Her artistic talents included music as well, and her emotive singing voice graced many venues and enhanced countless celebrations. She never missed an opportunity to honor her loved ones with a clever, witty and original tribute song.
In her younger days, she was the lead singer for the Pittsburgh folk band, Grappa, and thoroughly enjoyed performing. While living in Chincoteague, Va., she delighted in singing with the musical team at Christ United Methodist Church. She served on the board of the Island Roxy Theatre, and could be seen in every corner of the place, managing technical operations, making and selling themebased foods for productions and tirelessly taking care of the facility. Karen also started SunVocals, a voiceover business.
After moving to Philadelphia, she was a devoted business manager for Ascent, an architectural inspection firm, and recently earned her license as a drone pilot to help meet the expanding needs of her employer.
Karen loved being a mother. She encouraged a love of learning and sought to expand Hayden's horizons. Karen served as a Cub Scout Master for Hayden, and enjoyed all the phases of his scouting experience. Karen consistently stepped up to help any friend in any need. Her warmth extended to a love of animals, especially Labrador Retrievers, an affection she delighted in sharing with her late mother, Dru.
Karen was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who will be remembered for her boundless love for her family, her radiant smile and contagious appreciation of all the little things. Her faith was inspirational to all of us who were blessed to know her.
Her memorial service will be available to view online at 12 p.m. Sunday, April 26, with the Rev. Charles Blair officiating, at: https://livestream.com/newchurchlive.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Karen Heilman Muth can be directed to the Asplundh Cancer Pavilion payable to Abington Health Foundation, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001.
John E. Stiles Funeral Home,
Huntingdon Valley
www.stilesjohnefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 22, 2020