Home

POWERED BY

Services
Workman Funeral Homes Inc
114 W Main St
Mountville, PA 17554
(717) 285-4513
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Hodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen K. Hodson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen K. Hodson Obituary
Karen K. Hodson of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Conestoga View. She was 74.

She was the wife of the late William C. Hodson Sr., who passed away in 2013. She was born in Hatboro, daughter of the late Melvin W. and Aletta A. Strohecker Keller. Karen was a member of Rohrerstown Mennonite Church where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed reading, exercising, home-cooked meals with her family, the outdoors, playing bingo and shopping.

She is survived by a son, David W. Worthington, Quakertown, a daughter, Kristen L. Maier (Bryan), Warrington. a sister, Linda L. Catheson (Gene F.), Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a son, William C. Hodson Jr.

A drive-thru viewing will be held at Workman Funeral Homes, 114 W. Main St., Mountville Monday, May 18, from 9 to 10 a.m. The outdoor funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.

To send condolences, visit the website below.

Workman Funeral Home,

Workmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -