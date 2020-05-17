|
|
Karen K. Hodson of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Conestoga View. She was 74.
She was the wife of the late William C. Hodson Sr., who passed away in 2013. She was born in Hatboro, daughter of the late Melvin W. and Aletta A. Strohecker Keller. Karen was a member of Rohrerstown Mennonite Church where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed reading, exercising, home-cooked meals with her family, the outdoors, playing bingo and shopping.
She is survived by a son, David W. Worthington, Quakertown, a daughter, Kristen L. Maier (Bryan), Warrington. a sister, Linda L. Catheson (Gene F.), Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a son, William C. Hodson Jr.
A drive-thru viewing will be held at Workman Funeral Homes, 114 W. Main St., Mountville Monday, May 18, from 9 to 10 a.m. The outdoor funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 17, 2020