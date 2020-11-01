Karen Marion Adams, of Chalfont, Pa., passed away on October 30, 2020. She was 75.
She was the loving wife of Milt Adams for 47 years. She will forever be remembered as a doting mother to Brett and Jill. She also spoiled her five grandchildren with copious amounts of love and was the aunt and Tanta of 10 amazing nieces and nephews.
Born in Pottstown, Pa., on March 23, 1945, Karen was the daughter of the late Joseph and Doris (Gelfond) Marion.
Karen was always a bright light in a darkening sky and will be missed immensely. She taught her family how to love and care for one another. She lives in everything we do and the decisions we make.
In addition to her husband, Karen is lovingly remembered by her son, Brett Adams, husband of Jennifer; her daughter, Jill (Adams) Duffy, wife of James; her grandchildren, Morgan Adams, Benjamin Adams, Johanna Adams, Connor Duffy, and Charlotte Duffy; and her brother, Mitchell Marion, husband of Rebecca.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Susan (Marion) Shapiro, wife of the late Burt Shapiro.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, Karen requests donations to Blessings for Benjamin, a fund to help make her grandson's life more accessible.
Donations and checks can be made out to "Blessings for Benjamin" and mailed to: Blessings for Benjamin, PO Box 103, Gibsonia, PA 15044, or made online at: PayPal.me/BlessingsForBenjamin.