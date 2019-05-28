|
Karin L. Kane of Lansdale died peacefully at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook, after a courageous two-year battle with breast cancer on Friday, May 24, 2019, her 41st birthday. She was surrounded by the love of her family.
Karin was the beloved wife of William B. Kane, and the loving mother of Conor and Katelyn Kane.
Born in Philadelphia, Karin was the devoted daughter of Michael and Elizabeth Kraus Dura, and sister of Michael Dura and his wife, Jennifer.
Karin lived in Philadelphia, and Southampton, with her family before getting married Oct. 6, 2007, and moving to Lansdale.
Karin was a graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls, Class of 1996, and earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from Holy Family University in 2000. Karin started her teaching career in 2000 in the Levittown and Bristol communities, she took a position at Assumption BVM Catholic School beginning in 2004, and continued with the merger of St. Bede the Venerable and Assumption BVM into the now St. Katharine Drexel Regional School, in 2012.
Karin was full of life and boundless energy, she enjoyed gardening, decorating her home, reading, going to the beach, and looked forward to trips with her family to Disney World for fun and laughter. She will be sadly missed for her loving and gentle ways, and infectious smile.
In addition to her beloved husband, children, parents, and brother and sister-in-law, Karin will be missed and remembered by her many nieces and nephews.
Karin's family will receive condolences Friday May 31, from 9 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, PA 18966. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Warrington Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to "Unite for Her" 127 E. Chestnut St., First Floor, West Chester, PA 19380.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 28, 2019