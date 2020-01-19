|
Kate Lane (Kathy Wolford) saw her last sunrise New Year's Day 2020.
Her spirit will live on through her daughters, Jess and Damie, her mother, Dorrie, her brother, Ross, and all of the other friends and loved ones who were blessed enough to spend time with her unique and beautiful soul.
Kate could only be described as a wild and free woman. Everyone who knew her was immediately captivated by her individuality and uncommon beauty.
She loved to drive on the open road with the wind in her hair and the music on full blast (as she would say). She was an artist, photographer, writer, comedian, gardener, philosopher and conversationalist. But, most of all, she was a MOTHER, DAUGHTER AND SISTER, and she will be immeasurably missed.
Peace and Love
to our Mama
A "Celebration of Her Life" will be held in the spring with details to follow at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Philadelphia Folk Song Society at https://pfs.org/supportpfs.
