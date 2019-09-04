|
Katharina (Schneider) Eppinger died on Aug. 30, 2019.
She was born on March 7, 1934 in Tschakowa, Romania. A daughter of the late Johann and Margaret Schneider and lovingly raised by Katharina and Mathias Rozsi.
Katharina emigrated to Philadelphia in 1950 where she met Nicholas Eppinger in 1951 on New Year's Eve. They were married on July 25, 1953 and shared nearly 62 years of marriage at the time of his death in 2015. She was known as Katharina, Katherine, Käthe and Katie. She held many different jobs including a soldering job, working at a bakery, and in retail. She worked for about 25 years in Bloomingdale's where she made many friends. Her greatest job was being a mother and an Oma. She loved to get the family together for a meal which always ended with a wonderful dessert. Everyone loved her checkerboard cake, strudel, and cookies. She also enjoyed listening to music and swimming.
She will be greatly missed by her son Nick and his wife, Colleen; a daughter, Linda C. Hampson, and her husband, Patrick; six grandchildren, Nick, Fran, Katie, Colleen, Brian, and Matt. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rosemarie.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sep. 5 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 321 Witmer Road, Horsham. Followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Lawnview Cemetery Rockledge.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials in Katharina's memory may be made to St. Joseph's Manor Benevolence Fund, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.
