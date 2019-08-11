|
|
Katharine (Feairheller) Caparro of New Hope passed on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was 77.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Caparro; children, Donna Fischer (John) and Michael Caparro (Melanie); brothers, Charles Feairheller (Wanda), John Feairheller (Dorothy), and Paul Feairheller; and grandchildren, Rachel, Carly, Zakary, and Dylan.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gregory M. Caparro, her parents, John C. and Sophie (Slaweci) Feairheller, and her sister, Marie Strause.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at St. Catherine of Siena R.C. Church, 321 Witmer Rd., Horsham, PA 19044, where the visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Katharine's name to BARC Developmental Services, P.O. Box 470, Holicong, PA 18928, would be appreciated.
John J. Bryers Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 11, 2019