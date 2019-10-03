|
Kathe Krout, of Hagersville, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown, Pa. She was 98.
She was the wife of the late Howard Luther Krout who died Dec. 6, 2003.
Born in Sudetenland of Czechoslovakia, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Anna (Kraus) Mahner. She met her then husband-to-be while working as a nurse in a German hospital operating room where he was stationed in Europe during World War II.
A seamstress, she worked for ten years for Bru-Mar Mfg., Allentown, Pa., until retiring. Previously, she was employed by the former Royal Pants Factory, Perkasie, Pa., the former Imrods Mfg., Quakertown, Pa., and the former Dublin and Sumneytown Pants Factories.
Kathe was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kellers Church, Pa., where she volunteered with the Kitchen Committee cooking for the church dinners.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Wise and her husband Steven, of Sellersville, Pa., and Lucille Krout, of Hagersville; and three grandchildren, Jonathan Wise and his wife Amy, Nathan Wise, and Benjamin Wise and his wife Meaghan.
Her Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct 5, 2019, in St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3668 Ridge Road, Perkasie (Kellers Church), Pa., where family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Kellers Church Cemetery adjacent to the Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa.
Suess Funeral Home
Perkasie, Pa.
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 3, 2019