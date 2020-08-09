1/1
Katherine A. Reber
Katherine A. Reber of Perkasie, Pa. passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday July 29, 2020, at the age of 61.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, George O. Reber; her eldest son, Alexander D. Reber and his girlfriend, Leeann Borga; youngest son, Owen T. Reber and his wife, Kimberly Reber; two granddaughters, Taylor and Marleigh Reber; three sisters, Virginia, Margrette, and Elysabeth; along with many extended family and close, personal friends. Kathy was a loving, devoted and caring wife of 35 years, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to so many. She loved to travel, exploring new places and meeting new people; undoubtedly touching the lives of countless along the way with her outgoing personality, radiant smile, and enormous heart, Kathy was, above all, a proud grandmother, mother, and wife. She always looked forward to spending time with her family, constantly and selflessly making the lives better to those she loved the most.

She would usually be found relaxing on her front porch, connecting with family, playing with her grandkids, or enjoying a local happy hour. Kathy, and her husband George, spent much of their time with dear friends creating many great memories. Kathy's love was truly felt by anyone lucky enough to know her.

Kathy will be missed by so many, and although we will no longer hear her laugh, answer her phone calls, or enjoy the light she brought when she entered a room, we will always have the brightness in our hearts and her love in our memories. She will be missed and forever remembered.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be announced at a later date for all who wish to attend.

Bernard Suess Funeral Home,

Perkasie

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
