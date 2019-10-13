Home

The children of Katherine Lois Thatcher, "Lois," are sad to announce her passing on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Pine Run Health Center in Doylestown. She was 89.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late James and Adele Klein Scandlin. She was married to Walter Clifford Thatcher.

She graduated from Hatboro High School. Her last job was working as a beloved teacher's aid at Children's Village Doylestown Hospital. Lois thoroughly enjoyed this job, but had to leave due to health issues.

Lois was a member and officer of the American Legion Auxiliary in Doylestown for many years. She worked tirelessly at the American Legion.

She was a member of Doylestown Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. During that time she served as a Stephen Minister and Deacon.

She maintained an active life until very recently when she broke her hip. She drove, visited her friends and served as a dog sitter for her favorite canines.

Lois is survived by three children, Karon Martin, Kathy Russo and James Thatcher, as well as six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her youngest son, David Christopher Thatcher.

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will greet guests from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, Pa.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 13, 2019
