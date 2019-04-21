|
Kathleen A. Girard of Chalfont passed away April 12, 2019, at home. She was 76.
Born Aug. 30, 1942, in Philadelphia, she was daughter of Francis P. Garry and Gertrude Linder Garry.
She was a grade school teacher at St. Philip Neri School in East Greenville, Pa., until the late 1970's; then, she started a career in insurance. She retired in 2014.
She is survived by a son, Francis J. Girard and his wife, Joan Molnar Girard, of Gilbertsville; daughter, Michelle M. Girard-Engle, wife of John J. Engle, of Gilbertsville; her brother, Patrick Garry of Lake Charles, La.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; many nieces and nephews; and lots of special friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Suzanne Raulerson of Chicago; and a grandson, Vincent J. Bickhart.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, at Mary Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales. Family and friends may gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be private.Cremation Society of Pennsylvania,
King of Prussia
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2019