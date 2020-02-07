Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
in the main sanctuary at Nativity Catholic Church
Brandon, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Lapsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Ann Lapsley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Ann Lapsley Obituary
Kathleen Ann Lapsley of Valrico, Fla. passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. She was 65.

A native of Doylestown, Pa., she had resided in the Valrico area since 1991, coming from Upper Black Eddy, Pa.

She is survived by her husband, John; sons, John III and Brian; mother, Dorothy Miller; brothers, Walter, John, Thomas, David and Dennis Miller; and two grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the main sanctuary at Nativity Catholic Church, Brandon, Fla., with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .

Southern Funeral Care,

Riverview, Fla.

www.southernfuneralcare.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Southern Funeral Care
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -