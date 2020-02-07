|
|
Kathleen Ann Lapsley of Valrico, Fla. passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. She was 65.
A native of Doylestown, Pa., she had resided in the Valrico area since 1991, coming from Upper Black Eddy, Pa.
She is survived by her husband, John; sons, John III and Brian; mother, Dorothy Miller; brothers, Walter, John, Thomas, David and Dennis Miller; and two grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the main sanctuary at Nativity Catholic Church, Brandon, Fla., with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Southern Funeral Care,
Riverview, Fla.
www.southernfuneralcare.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 7, 2020