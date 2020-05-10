|
Kathleen Ann (Stanton) Maile of Bedminster Township, Pa. died in hospice on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was 78.
Born in Carbondale, Pa. to the late Russell and Marie (Dougher) Stanton, Kathleen resided in Chester, N.J. for 38 years before moving to Bedminster in 2015.
Kathleen earned her Accounting degree from County College of Morris and worked as an Office Manager with Fischer-Thompson Beverages of Flanders, N.J. and Hormel Foods prior. She volunteered at the NOVA Thrift Shop in Perkasie, Pa., enjoyed local theater, summer concerts, travel, sewing, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Pennridge Senior Center.
She was the beloved wife of 58 years to Carl Maile; devoted mother of Donna Eckles (Joseph), Jeffrey, Stephen, and Pamela Maile; dear sister of Ann Burrell, Joan Grosvenor, and the late Mary Lovito, Russell Stanton, Richard Stanton and Bruce Stanton; and the loving grandmother of Kadin Maile, Matthew and Daniel Eckles, and Lilly Hillenburg.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Network of Victim Assistance (NOVA) or the Lewy Body Dementia Association will be greatly appreciated.
Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020