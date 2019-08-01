Home

Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
More Obituaries for Kathleen Gioia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Gioia


1957 - 2019
Kathleen Gioia Obituary
Kathleen "Kathy" Patricia Gioia of Quakertown, Pa., passed away after a brief illness on Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, Pa. She was 61.

She was the wife of Anthony S. Gioia, with whom she shared eight years of marriage.

Born in Pottsville, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Charles E. Luczak and Dolores M. Zaporowski Luczak of North Wales, Pa. Kathy graduated from William Tennent in 1975 and earned her Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Temple University in 1981.

She was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church. She was the Human Resource Director for Jillamy Inc., in Chalfont, Pa., for four years until her death.

In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by two step- daughters, Angela M. Gioia and Stephanie C. Gioia; her brother, Robert Luczak; and two grandchildren, Giavanna and Samuel.

You are invited to visit with Kathy's family and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Ltd. 135 W. Pumping Station Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951. Her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

Contributions in her name may be made to Home at Last Dog Rescue.

To view her online obituary, please visit the web site listed below.

Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Quakertown

www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 1, 2019
