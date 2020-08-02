Kathleen Grady Tavani of New Britain Township died peacefully at her home with her family present, July 29, 2020, after a courageous, three-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was 72.Kathy was born in Englewood, N.J., and grew up in Pompton Plains. She is a graduate of Pequannock Township High School and the Katherine Gibbs School. She had lived in Bucks County for the past 38 years.She held several administrative positions at companies and nonprofits, including Warner-Lambert Pharmaceuticals, Gwynedd Mercy University, and Jarrettown United Methodist Church.Kathy was active for many years at St. Jude Parish in Chalfont, in various ministries and school committees. She was also a longtime member of Mercy Associates, a lay organization for Catholic women, in which she filled several leadership roles at the national and regional levels over the years.Kathy enjoyed gardening and travel and became a voracious reader. She made multiple trips to Ireland, the home of her ancestors, and Italy, the home of her daughter-in-law. She was an outstanding cook and hostess and was well-known for her holiday meals and entertainment. Pasta with homemade tomato sauce, chicken cutlets, chicken piccata, and homemade pizza were family favorites and dishes that pleased her many guests.She made friends easily and abundantly. She had an open heart, and was ready and willing to listen, to share, and to console. Her warm words and bright smile connected with people instantly.The center of her life was her family. She was proud of her four children and 13 grandchildren and liked nothing better than to host them for family gatherings - the bigger, the better.She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Edna Grady. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bill; her four children: Matt (Heidi), Mark (Andrea), Mike (Cristina), and Beth (Jamie); her 13 grandchildren: Hannah, Dominic, Sam, Luke, Jack, Angie, Nina, Matilda, Ava, Ben, Jonah, Ruth, and Austin; her sisters Maureen Carney and Eileen Eisele; and her sister-in-law, Roseanne Tavani. She is already missed by her many friends, some going back to grade school.While observing current social distancing guidelines and mask requirements, relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Thursday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Jude Church, 321 W. Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA 18914. Her interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kathy's name to Manna on Main Street, 606 Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446, to help the needy enjoy wholesome food, which was such a central part of Kathy's life and personality.