Kathleen Lynn Karow Cox of Buckingham died peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Abington Warminster Hospice. She was 68.Originally from Stowe, Pa., Kathy worked as an administrative assistant for many years, and met her husband, Richard, while they were coworkers. They were married in 1977, and moved to Buckingham in 1984, becoming a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. After her daughter, Shannon, was born, she became a stay at home mother.Kathy was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, being involved in Moms and Tots, the Misallette Committee, the Parish Respect Life group, and the Ladies of Mount Carmel. For many years she taught CCD, was a Eucharistic minister, and a member of many church music groups. She worked in the Parish Prayer Garden, and took great joy in gardening there and at home. While Shannon was a student, she actively volunteered at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, serving as a Girl Scout troop leader. In 2008 she was awarded the Friends of Girl Scouts award.Kathy enjoyed photography, and loved to watch her backyard birds and critters that she often fed. She loved to sing, and there was always a song in her heart. She loved to garden, and took pride in the flowers she had that originated from her mother's garden. Later in life she found a talent and passion for painting, filling her home with color.She appreciated all the care her husband Richard, her rock, gave her during her illness, and Shannon for her concern and love. She forever missed her parents.Kathy is survived by her husband Richard and daughter Shannon; her sister Barbara Cepko, and brother Thomas Karow; and her nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 9 a.m. until her Funeral Mass 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 E. State St. Doylestown, PA 18901, Kathleen's interment will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery in Pottstown.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Line Nigeria Village Empowerment, c/o Fr. Paschal Onunwa, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901, or to the Legacy of Life Foundation, 24 S Main St #217, Yardley, PA 19067.Fluehr Funeral Home