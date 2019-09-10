|
|
Kathleen M. (Brady) Bott of Hatboro died suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Frank, the devoted mother of Rebecca Erb (Bob) and Rachel, the loving grandmother of Mackenzie, Riley and Rowan, and sister of Susan Kerins and Jay Brady.
Her family will greet relatives and friends from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Support Community of Greater Philadelphia, 200 Kirk Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 10, 2019