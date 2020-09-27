Kathleen P. Nickels of Chalfont died peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by the love of her family. She was 76.
Kathleen was the loving and devoted wife of John W. Nickels Jr., with whom she had shared over 54 years of marriage.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Kathleen P. Percetti and her husband, Thomas, of East Rockhill, and her son, John W. Nickels III of East Coventry. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Thomas, Nicole, Mason, Tyler, and Emily.
Born in Philadelphia, Kathleen was the daughter of the late James and Margaret Byrne Mulholland, and sister of the late Margaret Graham.
A graduate of St. Leonard's Academy with the Class of 1961, Kathleen continued her education at Gwynedd Mercy College and later earned her Master's in Education from Arcadia University (formerly Beaver College), with a special concentration in Reading. She had a long career as an educator with the Philadelphia School District for 23 years and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for four years. She retired in 2005.
A devoted parishioner of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Hilltown, Kathleen was actively involved and always looked forward to doing her part working at the parish carnival each year. She enjoyed her time as a substitute teacher for Saint Agnes-Sacred Heart School. The children knew her as "Grandmom Nickels" and for handing out candy for correct answers. Kathleen also crocheted beautiful afghans that continue to be passed down through generations of family and friends. She had a passion for her whole family, and they adored her loving yet feisty nature. She will be missed but never forgotten.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 100 Broad St., Hilltown, PA 18927. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.