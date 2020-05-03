|
Kathleen (Schnerr) Price of the Lutheran Community at Telford died peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, after a brief illness. She was 89.
She was the wife of the late Richard T. Price, M.D.
Born in Nazareth, Pa. on March 16, 1931 to the late Charles and Anna (Happel) Schnerr, Kathleen went to Nazareth High School, where she enjoyed performing in school plays and was a marching band majorette. After graduating high school in 1948, she attended Susquehanna University, earning her Bachelor's degree in 1952. While at Susquehanna, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority.
Following college, Kathleen worked as an operating room secretary at Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia. It was there that she met Richard, and they were married in 1958. The newlyweds spent the first two years of their lives together in Fairbanks, Alaska, where Richard served as an Air Force flight surgeon.
Returning to Pennsylvania in 1960, they settled in Richard's hometown of Perkasie, where he established a medical practice. Together, they raised two children, and Kathleen spent a great deal of her time supporting their interests. She acted as a Cub Scout den mother, participated in the Pennridge Music Association, and enthusiastically attended a variety of dance, music and stage performances. She volunteered as a kindergarten aide for the Pennridge school district, and taught Sunday School at St. Stephen's United Church of Christ, Perkasie, where she was a member for many years. Before Richard's retirement in 2002, she returned to her roots, working part-time as a medical secretary at her husband's practice.
For many years after leaving her hometown, Kathleen maintained and nurtured a lasting relationship with her "club," a group of high school friends who, despite being separated by distance, managed to socialize on a regular basis. Along with their close local friends, Kathleen and Richard enjoyed dining out, traveling, and seeing the latest Broadway musicals.
Kathleen will be remembered for her gregarious personality, her easy laugh, her positive and joyful spirit, and the love she constantly showed toward her family and friends. If you are so inclined, enjoy a cocktail in her honor!
She is survived by her son, Steven of Chicago, Ill., her daughter, Sally, wife of David Finkelstein, M.D., of Cherry Hill, N.J., and three grandchildren, Mitchell, Aaron and Natalie.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Fogle.
A memorial service for Kathleen will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Lutheran Community at Telford, 12 Lutheran Home Dr., Telford, PA 18969, will be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020