Kathleen Theresa (Klein) Gable of Warwick Township, Pa. passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.Kathleen was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 16, 1942.She is survived by her husband, Joe Gable, was the proud mother of John Gable of Norristown, Pa., Jeanine Gable Ranaudo (Andrew) of Malvern, Pa., and Lisa Gable Fluehr (Rob) of Glenside, Pa., and the much loved grandmother of Brennan Fluehr, Andrew Ranaudo, Maura Fluehr, Kate Ranaudo, Gabe Fluehr and Adam Fluehr. She was the loving daughter of the late Catherine and Winfield Klein, and is survived by her siblings, Mary Anne Monaghan (Tom) of Chalfont, Pa., Pat Smith (Joe) of Richboro, Pa., and George Klein (Kathy) Collingswood, N.J.Growing up in Philadelphia she attended Ascension of Our Lord elementary school and graduated from Little Flower High School in 1960. Kathy worked as a secretary for Penn Fruit Corp., and later as an executive secretary for Rohm & Haas Corporate at their headquarters in Philadelphia until 1968.She and her husband settled in the Torresdale section of Philadelphia, where they raised their three children. Kathy was very active in their parish school, St. Katherine of Siena, Penn Academy, a local youth organization, and an active supporter at the children's high school, Archbishop Ryan.Kathy returned to school at the age of 38 and graduated from Community College of Philadelphia, Associate of Applied Science, Nursing and High Honors; Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (1984). In 1990 she graduated from LaSalle University with Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Maxima Cum Laude Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society, Sigma Theta Tau. She received her Master of Science, Nursing; Summa Cum Laude from LaSalle University in 1994.In 1984, Kathleen started her nursing career as a Staff Nurse at Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia, rising to Clinical Manager of In-Patient Cardiac Rehabilitation for the hospital until 1997. She was a Case Manager at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden, N.J. and at Chestnut Hill Hospital, Philadelphia until 2000. She became a Case Manager, Centralized Medicine for IntraCorp, Plymouth Meeting until 2003. In 2003 LaSalle University hired Kathleen to her dream job as a Lecturer/Clinical Adjunct Professor. Kathleen spent 14 years enjoying teaching "her" students, finally retiring in 2017.Aside from loving her family and "her" student nurses, she always enjoyed a good book and had an excellent knowledge of history. During their 50+ years of marriage, Kathy and Joe have always enjoyed travel throughout the USA and to Caribbean Islands, Europe and summers in Nags Head, N.C. and the New Jersey seashore. In 2001, Kathy and her husband moved to Bucks County into Heritage Creek, an active senior development. She became active in many community clubs. Kathleen was President of a local Questers and editor for the Pennsylvania State Quester newsletter, The Ps & Qs until 2020.Kathleen's final gift is a gift to the living by donating her body to students at the five local medical colleges through the Humanity Gifts Registry.Following up on Kathleen's wishes, her family will plan a celebration of life at a time when family and friends can all be together again. Until that time when we can fulfill her wish, please smile when you think of Kathy and enjoy a good book.Memorial donations in Kathleen's name may be made to: LaSalle University, School of Nursing, 1900 W. Olney Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19141, or to Little Flower High School, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.To share a memory of Kathleen, please visit the funeral home's web site below.T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home and Cremation Service,Philadelphia