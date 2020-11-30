Kathryn E. Radomicki
Kathryn Radomicki (nee Stuetz) on November 28, 2020. She was 85.
Beloved wife of the late Leonard Radomicki; mother of Glenn Radomicki (Anne); grandmother of Melissa, Emily, Megan, and Evan Radomicki; sister of the late Dorothy Townsend, the late John J. Stuetz, Jr. (Bonnie); she is also survived by a loving extended family and several close, lifelong friends.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Special Olympics
Montgomery County, Suite 203, 980 Harvest Drive, Blue Bell, PA 19422. www.wetzelandson.com