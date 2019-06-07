|
|
Kathryn J. (Keller) Remaily of Lansdale passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. She was 84.
Kathryn was the wife of the late Kenneth D. Remaily Sr.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Helen (O'Brien) Keller.
Kathryn was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who spent her life placing the needs of others ahead of her own.
Kathryn is survived by her children, Kenneth D. Jr., Keith D. (Sandra), Karen E. Poust (Bill), Karil L. Kelly (Edward), and Kevin T. (Tracey); her grandchildren, Kenny, Kristie, Keith, Kimberly, Katie, Nicholas, Amanda, Dominic, Meghan, Kourtney, Sydney, Bryan, and Molly; her seven great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Claire, Ginny, Carol, Dolores, and Gail.
In addition to her parents and husband, Kathryn was preceded in death by a sister, Helen.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing after 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, June 9, in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, and again after 9 a.m. until her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, June 10, in Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales, PA 19454. Her interment will take place immediately after in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Doylestown Health Foundation, 595 West State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. In the memo, please indicate that you gift is designated for Pine Run Retirement Community- Health Center.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on June 7, 2019