The Intelligencer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Ament
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn M. Ament

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn M. Ament Obituary
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved sister and aunt, Kathryn Mary Ament of Dublin on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. She was 94.

Born in Danboro, she was one of 13 children of Stephen and Mary Letscher Ament.

Kathryn graduated from Doylestown High School in 1943 and spent the majority of her working life as a medical secretary at the Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. During her career she lived in a lovely apartment in the Germantown section of Philadelphia and spent weekends at the family farm in Danboro and later with her mother in Doylestown.

Kathryn loved spending time with her brothers, sisters and their families. She was a kind and loving soul who was always doting on her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Greenwood, Helen Jane Kelly, Jean Thompson and Shirley Bergey, and by her brothers, John Ament, Don Ament and George Ament, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Reynolds, Stephen Ament Jr., Peter Ament, Anne Longstreet and Jacob Ament.

Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will greet guests from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Doylestown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of her late sister, Anne, to: National Office, 1355 Peachtree St. NE, 6th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now