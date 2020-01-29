|
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved sister and aunt, Kathryn Mary Ament of Dublin on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. She was 94.
Born in Danboro, she was one of 13 children of Stephen and Mary Letscher Ament.
Kathryn graduated from Doylestown High School in 1943 and spent the majority of her working life as a medical secretary at the Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. During her career she lived in a lovely apartment in the Germantown section of Philadelphia and spent weekends at the family farm in Danboro and later with her mother in Doylestown.
Kathryn loved spending time with her brothers, sisters and their families. She was a kind and loving soul who was always doting on her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Greenwood, Helen Jane Kelly, Jean Thompson and Shirley Bergey, and by her brothers, John Ament, Don Ament and George Ament, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Reynolds, Stephen Ament Jr., Peter Ament, Anne Longstreet and Jacob Ament.
Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will greet guests from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Doylestown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of her late sister, Anne, to: National Office, 1355 Peachtree St. NE, 6th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 29, 2020