Kathryn Marie (Jones) Yumul, formerly of Lansdale, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the Hillcrest Center, Wyncote. She was 85.

She was the wife of the late Alberto Gomez Yumul for five years until his death in 1974.

Born in Quakertown, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Anna Helen (Simms) Jones.

Known to family and friends as "Adee," Kathryn shared a special bond with her twin sister, Lillian (Jones) Leecan, known as "Bedee."

Kathryn was a graduate of Hallahan Catholic Girls' High School, Philadelphia.

Mrs. Yumul had been employed as a residential aide to developmentally disabled clients for BARC Developmental Services until her retirement. She had earlier been employed as an AT&T telephone operator.

A devout Catholic, Kathryn had attended St. Agnes Catholic Church, Sellersville, and Corpus Christie Catholic Church, upon her relocation to Lansdale.

While her children attended St. Isidore Catholic School, Quakertown, Mrs. Yumul had volunteered regularly as an aide and "Hot Lunch Mom."

Kathryn's most cherished times were spent in reading to her grandchildren, teaching them to pray the rosary, and enjoying visits with her eight siblings.

Mrs. Yumul is survived by her three children, Lawrence Scott, Anthony Scott, and Anna Hetrick; two grandsons, David Hetrick and Nicholas Hetrick; two great-granddaughters, Evalyn and Isabella; and her brother, Elwood J. Jones, of Quakertown.

She was preceded in death by seven siblings.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m., Saturday, June 20, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 445 North Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Philadelphia.

Memorial donations in Kathryn's name may be made to the Alzheim354er's Association at www.alz.org.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 15, 2020.
