Kattie Kearney died Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Montgomeryville, Pa. She was 87.
She was the beloved wife of the late Matthew Joseph Kearney; daughter of the late Vidal and Providencia Prince; the loving mother of Joanna Mason (Robert) and Kristin Nesbitt (Gregory); and grandmother of Blair and Michael Mason (Kaylee), as well as, Grace, Matthew, Benjamin and Lillian Nesbitt. She is also survived by her sisters, Olga DeSantis and Riquilda Prince.
Kattie was born May 14, 1933 in Puerto Rico. She later moved to New York City and went on to work at Lilly of France in payroll.
It was a blind date set up by her brother, Benjamin Prince, that forever changed her life. Meeting, loving and marrying Matthew Kearney was always a part of God's plan for her. They forged an amazing 56 year love story of commitment, respect and patience. Kattie and Matt's love, perseverance and devotion to God, in turn blessed them with two daughters, Joanna and Krissy, who became the center of their world. As the years passed, their family grew with six wonderful grandchildren and finally Kattie's life was complete.
Although she was an avid shopper and enjoyed making ceramics, Kattie was always at her best when she was in the kitchen cooking one of her famous Spanish meals from scratch. When seated at Kattie's table, your plate would spill over with food from the kitchen and love from her heart. Whether you called her "Kattie," "Mommy," or "Nanny," she has forever left her imprint on the lives of those she touched. She will be deeply missed, never forgotten, but once again, happily reunited with her soulmate, Matthew Kearney.
Friends and relatives are welcome to attend a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 321 Witmer Rd., Horsham, PA, 19044.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kattie's name to the Alzheimer's Society at www.alz.org
