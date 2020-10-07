Kay Carol Elvidge Bachand, of Sarasota, FL and Horsham, Pa. passed away on October 2, 2020. She was 75.
She was the beloved wife of John E. Bachand, Sr. and the late Neil Barry Elvidge. Kay was born in Norristown, PA on August 23, 1945 to the late Sterling and Gertrude (Schraeder) Johnson.
She worked as a Health and Physical Education Teacher for Neshaminy School District from 1968-2002. She enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Horsham Historical Society. Along with her husband, she is survived by her children: N. Barry Elvidge (Emily), Keith Elvidge (Enadia), Jennifer Juneau (Charles), John Bachand (JoAnna); grandchildren: Justin Elvidge, Aiden Elvidge, Zachary and Madeline Juneau, Vanessa Juneau, Juliana and Jenna Bachand; a sister Judy L. Bennett. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 951 E. Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Funeral Service will be private to immediate family. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
