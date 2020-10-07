1/1
Kay Carol Elvidge Bachand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Carol Elvidge Bachand, of Sarasota, FL and Horsham, Pa. passed away on October 2, 2020. She was 75.

She was the beloved wife of John E. Bachand, Sr. and the late Neil Barry Elvidge. Kay was born in Norristown, PA on August 23, 1945 to the late Sterling and Gertrude (Schraeder) Johnson.

She worked as a Health and Physical Education Teacher for Neshaminy School District from 1968-2002. She enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Horsham Historical Society. Along with her husband, she is survived by her children: N. Barry Elvidge (Emily), Keith Elvidge (Enadia), Jennifer Juneau (Charles), John Bachand (JoAnna); grandchildren: Justin Elvidge, Aiden Elvidge, Zachary and Madeline Juneau, Vanessa Juneau, Juliana and Jenna Bachand; a sister Judy L. Bennett. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 951 E. Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Funeral Service will be private to immediate family. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory
951 E Butler Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-1155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved