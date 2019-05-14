Home

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Keith Jon Gebler

Keith Jon Gebler Obituary
Keith Jon Gebler of Hatboro died May 10, 2019. He was 63.

He was the husband of 37 years to Roseanne S. (Leonard) Gebler; father of Frannie-Marie Boyd (Wayne) and Jonathan-Keith Gebler (Melanie); grandfather of Joshua Robert and Destiny Anne Gebler; and brother of Nancy, Linda, Janet and the late Paul.

Relatives and friends may greet the family at 9 a.m. Saturday at Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, 529 N. York Rd., Hatboro. Memorial service is at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers or Mass Cards, please perform an act of kindness for another person.

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 14, 2019
