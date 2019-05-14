|
Keith Jon Gebler of Hatboro died May 10, 2019. He was 63.
He was the husband of 37 years to Roseanne S. (Leonard) Gebler; father of Frannie-Marie Boyd (Wayne) and Jonathan-Keith Gebler (Melanie); grandfather of Joshua Robert and Destiny Anne Gebler; and brother of Nancy, Linda, Janet and the late Paul.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at 9 a.m. Saturday at Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, 529 N. York Rd., Hatboro. Memorial service is at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers or Mass Cards, please perform an act of kindness for another person.
