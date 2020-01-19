Home

Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Kelly Ann Kirby

Kelly Ann Kirby Obituary
Kelly Ann (O'Leary) Kirby passed away suddenly at her home in Warrington. She was 54.

She was the loving wife of Joseph P. Kirby.

Born in Bristol, Pa., Kelly was the daughter of T. Timothy and Virginia M. (Tehansky) O'Leary. She was raised in Levittown before residing in Warrington for the last several years.

Kelly graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1983 and received her Bachelor's degree from Philadelphia Textiles and Sciences. She always had a love for retail and had most recently worked at East Coast Spas for the last eight years.

She was the kindest, most laid-back positive soul. Kelly especially loved taking her boys to the shore and reading a good book on the beach. She was an avid Harry Potter fan.

In addition to her husband and parents, Kelly was the devoted mother of Patrick, Shawn and Michael Kirby, and the sister of Colleen Rhodunda (Bruce), Casey Ann Shtino (Michael), Timothy (Kim) and Patrick O'Leary (Lauren). She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kelly's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 321 W. Butler Pike, Chalfont, Pa., where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations for her children's college fund, http://Gf.me/u/xc9ayw

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 19, 2020
