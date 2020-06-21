Kelly L. Gaun
After a short battle with cancer, Kelly passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the age of 57.

Kelly was born Sept. 11, 1962 and was a lifelong resident of the Hatboro-Horsham area. She married her husband, Walter Gaun III, in December 1981 and they shared 38 years together. Kelly and Walt raised three daughters, Tiffany, Amanda and Stephanie.

Kelly enjoyed being involved in her community through Girl Scouts as well as various events during the time her girls were in school. Kelly also liked to sew, crochet, play volleyball, and loved collecting anything with hummingbirds. She also enjoyed traveling over the last few years with family and friends.

As we all know Kelly, she had to make her own plans and live life to the fullest, even until the very end. She continued making memories until her last breath, especially with her husband, daughters, sons-in-law, and her five grandchildren, Blake, Jaxon, Madison, Landyn and Payton. Being "GiGi" was the role she loved most. She spent every moment she could with her "babies," who made her smile even on her very last day with us.

She was preceded in death by her father, Peter Craig Jr., and her mother-in-law, Marilyn Baumeister.

Kelly will be missed by her husband, Walter Gaun III; her daughters and sons-in-law, Tiffany and Matthew Minnich, Amanda and Zachary Miller, and Stephanie Gaun and Christopher Christiano; her grandchildren, Blake and Madison Minnich, Jaxon and Payton Miller, and Landyn Christiano; her mother, Joan (Craig) McDonnell and Bill McDonnell; her father-in-law, Walter Gaun Jr.; her brother and sister-in-law, James and Chris Craig; her sister, Cathie Fly; her brother, David Craig and Eileen McDonnell; her sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Owen Hughes; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sue and Dave Villani and Jennifer and Michael Prue; and her brother-in-law, Michael Gaun. Kelly will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as friends and neighbors.

Relatives and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Decker Givnish Funeral Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.

In lieu of flowers, Kelly's family asks that you make a donation in her name to the Asplundh Cancer Pavilion through the Abington Health Foundation online at giving.jefferson.edu/abington-health-foundation/support-ahf.html#.XugiPG5FzIU.

Decker Givnish Funeral Home,

Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home
Funeral services provided by
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 17, 2020
OMG. The memories that's are coming back. Lol. Way back when when u hung out summit and fair oaks. With our lemonade from Cumberland Farms. Wink wink. Driving around in ur new Camaro. To u and Walt in the apartment then moving to Hatboro. All great times. Lol. As I've told u both before there is no words for everything u did for me. Between showing up and ur house crying to allowing us to move in. U have a very giving heart and that never stopped. We go back 40 years. Wow!!!! I'm choosing to remember the best of times. U have always had my back and I will miss u like crazy. We made a few deals in past month and I will do my best to make them a reality. Love u and miss u like crazy already. Thank u again for being such a special person in my life. ❤❤❤❤❤❤
Sue Villani
Family
June 18, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss.
LouAnn and Paul Dorais
Friend
June 17, 2020
Are thoughts and prayers r with all of u
Sue Riley
Family
