OMG. The memories that's are coming back. Lol. Way back when when u hung out summit and fair oaks. With our lemonade from Cumberland Farms. Wink wink. Driving around in ur new Camaro. To u and Walt in the apartment then moving to Hatboro. All great times. Lol. As I've told u both before there is no words for everything u did for me. Between showing up and ur house crying to allowing us to move in. U have a very giving heart and that never stopped. We go back 40 years. Wow!!!! I'm choosing to remember the best of times. U have always had my back and I will miss u like crazy. We made a few deals in past month and I will do my best to make them a reality. Love u and miss u like crazy already. Thank u again for being such a special person in my life. ❤❤❤❤❤❤

Sue Villani

Family