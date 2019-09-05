|
Kenneth Andrew Hinde of Philadelphia passed away following a brief illness on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was 71.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the beloved son of the late Kenneth Norman and Margaret Shields Hinde, who later made their home in Warrington, Pa., where Ken grew up. Ken attended Central Bucks High School and was a graduate of Ursinus College.
Ken, known by family as Drew, was a gifted writer, lecturer and educator, having shared his love of architecture and history over many decades with a career in the arts. He launched the tour program at Fonthill Museum working with the Bucks County Historical Society. Later he tapped into his encyclopedic knowledge of Philadelphia architecture working for the Foundation for Architecture, the Landmarks Road Scholar program and East Falls Historical Society. Ken's most recent employment was the Fairmount Water Works where he worked as an educator and tour guide. Ken brought excitement and laugher to everything he did, not only in his lectures but also in social settings with dear friends.
Ken is survived by his sister, Norma (Hinde) Czerniak; brother-in-law, Robert Czerniak; niece, Amanda (Czerniak) Armstrong, her husband, Byron; as well as many family and friends who will miss him so much.
A private burial will be held for family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Ken's life from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Aldie Mansion, 85 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Philadelphia Society for the Preservation of Landmarks, 321 South 4th St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, or East Falls Historical Society, 3728 Midvale Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19129.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 5, 2019