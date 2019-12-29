|
Kenneth E. Potts Jr. of Venice, Florida, formerly of Jenkintown, passed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at this home. He was 80.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy L. Potts; his children, Joanne Lyn (Mosemann), Kenneth John Potts, and Jill Lorraine (Sonlin); his sisters, Carolyn R. Baranowski and Virginia Lee Leonetti; grandchildren, Julie Anne Schoettle, Kenneth J. Potts Jr., Joseph Potts, Ashley Sonlin, Kyle Sonlin, Matthew Potts, and Megan Potts; great grandchildren, Timothy Lynch Jr., Kaitlyn Lynch, Alex Lynch, Emmy Lynch, Marc Schoettle, and Dominic Schoettle; and step father to James, Lisa, Timothy, and Mellissa.
Ken was retired police officer who worked for Abington Township and Jenkintown Police Departments. Ken also owned and operated his hot dog stand "KP's Kurbside" in Jenkintown for many years.
Ken was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of FOP Lodge #14, American Legion Post #159, The Masonic Lodge, Moose Lodge #1308, and Elks Lodge #1854.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ken's viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090, where a Masonic Service will begin at 10:45 a.m. followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, 2556 Susquehanna Rd., Roslyn, PA 19001.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's name would be appreciated to The to help fight C.O.P.D., , 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 (1-800-LUNG-USA).
