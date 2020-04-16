|
|
Kenneth Edward Ludwig, a longtime resident of New Britain, Pa. passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. He was 67.
Ken grew up in Oak Ridge, MO and graduated from Southeast Missouri University with a degree in Horticulture. He and his family moved to Bucks County, Pa. after being offered a position at Burpee Seed Company. He finished his career with Seedway, LLC, based in Elizabethtown, Pa. Ken had a long successful career and was widely respected in the seed industry.
Ken was full of life and succeeded in everything he endeavored. Ken grew up on his parent's farm and had a special love for farm life. He loved to travel both professionally and personally. He enjoyed gardening and socializing with friends. He enjoyed people and knew no strangers. Ken always had a joke to tell and a giggle to go with them. He loved the time he spent coaching and watching his children's sporting events. Ken had an interest in perusing antique shops, collecting antique glass bottles and pig figurines. He especially enjoyed the time he spent with his children and their families.
Ken is survived by his beloved daughters: Christi Kuntz (Kevin); Amanda Szatala (James); and Melissa Cartwright (Clayton) and his seven grandchildren: Caitlyn, Ryan, Addison, Ava, Sean, Quinlyn and Kelsey. In addition, he is survived by the mother of his children, Carole Ludwig.
He is also survived by his sister, Marie Ruesler (Keith) and his brother, Dale Ludwig (Rhonda); in addition to many aunts, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Edward and Dorothy Marie Ludwig.
A private family service will be held Friday morning April 17, 2020. Friends and family are invited to attend his Graveside Service, 11:15 a.m., at Beulah Cemetery, New Britain, Pa. A celebration of life ceremony will be planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be directed to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home,
Chalfont, Pa
www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 16, 2020