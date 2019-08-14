|
|
Kenneth Ervin Leister of Quakertown, Pa. died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Doylestown Hospital. He was 62.
Born in Quakertown, he was the son of the late Ervin Leister Jr. and Christine C. (Clymer) Roeder.
Kenneth was a graduate of Quakertown Community High School & Penn State University.
He was a retired electrician and a member of the NRA.
Kenneth collected coins and antiques and also enjoyed music of the 1970s and 1980s.
He is survived by two sons, Eric Leister (Julie) and Anthony Leister, five siblings, Lisa Heffentrayer, Tami Wyllie (Scott), Sue Powers (Jim), Shelly Roeder, and Billy Roeder (Cindy), and his granddaughter, Maddie.
Services will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., 821 W. Broad St., Quakertown, PA 18951, where calling hours will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home at the above address.
C. R. Strunk Funeral Home,
Quakertown
www.crstrunk.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 14, 2019