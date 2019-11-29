|
Kenneth G. Conner of Doylestown passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his children, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. He was 80 years old, and the husband of the late Clara Marie Posnett.
Born in Doylestown, he was the son of the late Herbert Conner and Reba Hendricks.
He attended Council Rock High School and was a U.S. Army veteran. Kenneth was a carpenter by trade and in retirement was a Central Bucks School bus driver.
He loved a good Jennifer Aniston movie, NASCAR, and going out for breakfast with friends and family. However, above all, he loved being around his family.
He is survived by his children: Brenda Kessler, Jeff Conner (Lisa), Brian Conner (Colleen) and Megan Finney (Mike), as well as 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will greet guests from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kenneth's name may be made to: Doylestown Hospital Hospice, c/o Development Office, 595 West State St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 29, 2019