Shelly Funeral Home
Easton Rd
Plumsteadville, PA 18949
(215) 766-8800
Kenneth George Bishop Obituary
Kenneth George Bishop of Warrington passed away July 17, 2019, at Neshaminy Manor. He was 69.

Born in Doylestown, Pa., he was a son of the late George and Margaret (Spier) Bishop.

Kenneth was a faithful member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Perkasie.

Ken enjoyed his family farm for most of his life. His family meant the world to him. In the last few years of his life at Neshaminy Manor, he found joy in making new friends who soon became his extended family. Ken's optimism and joy for life is a role model for all who knew him.

Ken is survived by two brothers, David Bishop (Sharon) and Jeffrey Bishop; two sisters, Carol Lukens (John) and Karen Rockafellow (William); and four nieces, three nephews, five great-nieces, and five great-nephews.

Kenneth's memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 3886 Ridge Road, Perkasie, PA 18944. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Ken's honor may be made to Neshaminy Manor, 1660 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 21, 2019
