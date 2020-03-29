|
of Pauline (Epler) Gahman. The couple had celebrated their 61st Wedding Anniversary on June 21, 2019.
Born in Quakertown, Pa., he was the son of the late Norman S. and Ella Mae (Mill) Gahman. From 1957 to 1959, he did his 1-W service at the Delaware State Hospital, Farnhurst, Del.
Ken worked as a truck driver for Agway (formerly Farm Bureau), Souderton, Pa., for 30 years until retiring in 1998.
He was an active member of St. Michael's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sellersville, Pa., where he sang in the Church Choir, served on the Property Team and volunteered with the Appalachian Service Project.
Ken was a member of the Perkasie Historical Society as well as the Grundsow Lodge. In addition to woodworking, he especially enjoyed traveling, attending music concerts, dining out, doing word search puzzles and playing games with his grandchildren and friends.
Surviving with his wife are three children, April Nace and her husband, James, of Perkasie, Keith Gahman and his wife, Lise, of Sellersville, and Joy Rice and her husband, David, of Pipersville, Pa., and four grandchildren, Amanda Evert, Elizabeth Nace, Austin Rice and Carson Rice.
His memorial services in the Summer will be announced at a later date. Interment will be held privately in Sellersville Cemetery, Sellersville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25 E. Church St., Sellersville, PA 18960.
