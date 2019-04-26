Home

Kermit A. Rush

Kermit A. Rush Obituary
Kermit A. Rush of Quakertown died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Pennsburg Manor. He was 84.

He was the husband of Carolyn M. (Warnke) Rush. They were married 62 years on April 6th. Born in Quakertown, he was the son of the late Elwood Fretz and Ida (Stauffer) Rush. He was ast employed at J. G. Furniture in Quakertown.

Kermit was a member of the Milford Township Fish, Game, and Forestry Association.

He was a member of West Swamp Mennonite Church in Quakertown.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Robert and Paul; three daughters, Donna Rush, Susan Burrows (Forrest), and Karen Parke; his brother, Tim; two sisters, Arlene Tomlinson and Diane Gehman; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, David.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at West Swamp Mennonite Church, 2501 Allentown Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951, where a calling hour will be from 10 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the church at the above address.C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.,

Quakertown

www.crstrunk.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2019
