Kerri Anne Keating

Kerri Anne Keating Obituary
Kerri Anne (Sutton) Keating of Warminster, Pa. passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the age of 50.

She was the devoted wife to Kevin Keating, and the beloved mother of Jena Keating and Kevin Keating Jr. Kerri was the loving daughter of Gene and Helen Sutton, loving step-daughter of Janet Sutton, and sister of Gene Sutton and Robin Sutton.

Kerri was an avid reader, but her biggest devotion and passion was her family. She was a beautiful wife and mother.

Family and friends are invited to Kerri's Life Celebration from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974, where Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery.

Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 26, 2019
